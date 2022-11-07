Gurupurab: Indian High Commission gears up for safety, security of Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan

Islamabad, Nov 07: The Indian High Commission in Pakistan is gearing up for the arrival of Sikh pilgrims in the country for the upcoming Gurupurab festival. The Commission on Monday said that it is coordinating with jatha leaders and local authorities for the safety and security of the pilgrims visiting various Gurdwaras in Pakistan for the celebrations.

The official Twitter account of the High Commission of India, Islamabad said, "@IndiainPakistan consular team is on the ground, with the Indian jatha visiting Pakistan for Gurupurab, coordinating with jatha leaders,local authorities for their safety, security and to facilitate their visit to various Gurdwaras in Pakistan @MEAIndia."

Around 2,418 Sikh devotees crossed the Attari-Wagah border on Sunday to make the pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib in the Punjab province of Pakistan, according to an India Today report.

The pilgrims are travelling to Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak dev, to witness the birth anniversary celebrations of the first Sikh guru on November 8.

The jatha of pilgrims will pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, Mandi Chuharkhana (Sheikhupura) on November 7, according to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), India Today reported.

Following that the jatha will participate in the 'Parkash Gurpurb' celebrations at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

The SGPC also said that on November 9, the pilgrims will depart for Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal and after staying there on November 10, they will reach Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on November 11.

The jatha will visit Gurdwara Sri Rorhi Sahib, Eminabad, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, and will return to Dehra Sahib, Lahore on November 13.

The jatha will stay at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore on November 14. It will return to India on November 15.