Guatemala: Accident claims 17 lives, while 6 reported dead in shooting

Guatemala City, Oct 6: A pickup truck carrying 30 people crashed Wednesday in rural Guatemala, killing 17 and leaving 13 injured, according to local officials, who said the dead included two children.

The mayor of the township of Jocotan, near the Copan ruins in neighbouring Honduras, confirmed the deaths. The area, located east of Guatemala City, is poor and people frequently ride in the back of pickup trucks. Mayor Juan Ramón Díaz said the truck suffered a breakdown and the driver got out to fix it.