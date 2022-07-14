Lankan Prez on a fleeing spree: Maldvies-Singapore-Saudi

The Associated Press reported that the 73 year old leader boarded a Saudi Airlines plane on Wednesday that will take him to Singapore and then to Jeddah.

Rajapaksa had announced that he would step down as President and the decision came after protesters stormed his presidential palace on Saturday. They demanded that he and prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe step down.

The protesters have said that they will vacate the government buildings seized by them during the protests. We are peacefully withdrawing from the Presidential Palace, , the Presidential Secretariat and the Prime Minister's Office with immediate effect, but will continue our struggle, a spokesperson said.