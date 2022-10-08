Goddess Kali temple vandalised in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Oct 08: A Hindu temple in Bangladesh's Jhenaidah was vandalised by unidentified miscreants on Friday and the idol's head was found dumped half a kilometer away from the temple. The search for the vandals is on, ANI reported.

It was discovered by the authorities on Friday morning that the Kali temple in Dautiya village was broken, news portal bdnews24.com quoted Sukumar Kunda, president of the temple committee as saying. This comes a day after the 10-day annual Durga Puja festivities came to an end with the immersion of idols on the auspicious day of Dusshera.