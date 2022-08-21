Galwan valley clash cast a shadow on India-China ties: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Speaking at an Indian community event in Sao Paulo in Brazil, he said that China disregarded the border pacts. "We have agreements with China going back to the 1990s which prohibits bringing mass troops in the border area. They have disregarded that. You know what happened in the Galwan valley. That problem has not been resolved and that has been clearly casting a shadow," ANI quoted S Jaishankar.

On the current situation between the two countries, the External Affairs Minister said a relationship cannot be a one-way street and mutual respect has to be there in order to sustain it. "They are our neighbours. Everybody wants to get along with their neighbour. In personal life and country-wise as well. But everybody wants to get along with on reasonable terms. I must respect you. You must respect me."

"So from our point of view, we have been very clear that we have to build the relationship and there has to be mutual respect. Each one will have their interests and we need to be sensitive to what the concerns are for others for a relationship to be built."

Jaishankar met the Indian community in Brazil's Sao Paulo on the first leg of a three-nation visit. He will also visit Paraguay and Argentina.

The Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 5, 2020, when a violent clash between the two sides erupted in the Pangong lake area. China has also been building bridges and constructing other infrastructure such as roads and residential units in the border areas with India.