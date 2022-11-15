G20 Summit in Bali - Live updates: PM Modi interacts with UK's Sunak

Bali, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak after assuming office for the first time on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the G20 Summit.

The two-day G20 summit, which kick-started on Tuesday morning, is being attended by US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among heads from 20 countries and the European Union who make up the group.