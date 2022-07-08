Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe dies, hours after being shot during campaign

''Abe was transported to the hospital at 12:20 pm (local time). He was in a state of cardiac arrest upon arrival. Resuscitation was administered. However, unfortunately, he died at 5:03 pm (local time),''Hidetada Fukushima, professor of emergency medicine, Nara Medical University hospital informed.

NHK public broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him, He was reportedly shot a few minutes after he started talking outside of a main train station in western Nara.

Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood. He was in Nara campaigning ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house and was giving a speech when people heard a gunshot.