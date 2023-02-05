Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf dies after prolonged illness

Musharraf was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis, a serious conditions caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

Pervez Musharraf, a retired Pakistani four-star general went on to became the tenth president of Pakistan after the successful military takeover of the federal government in 1999.

Musharraf rose to national prominence when he staged a military coup and overthrew the elected government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He assumed the post of Chief Executive after imposing martial law in the country in 1999 and served as the president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.

Musharraf's tenure as President was marked by significant improvements in the education and healthcare sectors aiming to make modernise Pakistan.

After the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States, Musharraf made the difficult decision to ally with the United States in its efforts to bring the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to an end, and he allowed the US to use Pakistani airspace and territory in support of its military operations.

However, Musharraf's presidency also met with criticism for his handling of Kashmir row with India and for his use of military tribunals to try suspected terrorists, which was seen by some as a violation of human rights. He was also accused of suppressing opposition voices and violating press freedoms.

In 2008, Musharraf resigned from the presidency under the threat of impeachment and went into self-exile in London. He returned to Pakistan in 2013 to run in the general elections, but his attempt to regain political power failed.

Musharraf has been declared a fugitive in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case.

The former president, living in Dubai since 2016, was facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007.

The former military ruler left for Dubai in March 2016 for medical treatment and has not returned since.