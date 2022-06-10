Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf not on ventilator, going through a difficult stage

"He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the message on Pervez Musharraf's official Twitter handle read.

. .

Confusion prevailed over Pervez Musharraf's health condition after few Pakistan media reported his demise, while several other publications denied the news.

Musharraf is a retired four-star general, who became the tenth president of Pakistan after the successful military takeover of the federal government in 1999. He held the post from 2001 until 2008, when he tendered his resignation to avoid impeachment.

Musharraf rose to national prominence when he was promoted to four-star general by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 1998, making Musharraf the head of the armed forces. He led the Kargil infiltration that almost brought India and Pakistan to a full-fledged war in 1999.

After months of contentious relations between Sharif and Musharraf, Sharif unsuccessfully attempted to remove Musharraf as the army's leader. In retaliation, the army staged a coup d'état in 1999, which allowed Musharraf to take over Pakistan as president in 2001.