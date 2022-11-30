Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin passes away

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who passed away on Wednesday, is credited for reviving market-oriented reforms. He was aged 96.

Beijing, Nov 30: Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who led his country out of isolation after the crushing of pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, has died, state TV said. He was 96.

Jiang died in Shanghai, state TV reported on its website. A surprise choice to lead a divided Communist Party after the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, Jiang saw China through history-making changes including a revival of market-oriented reforms, the return of Hong Kong from British rule in 1997 and Beijing's entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001.