Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada killed by gunmen at her home

Mursal Nabizada, 32 who was shot dead at her home was one of the few female MPs who stayed back in Kabul after the Taliban takeover in August 2021. In the attack, her brother and a second security guard were injured.

Her former colleagues hailed as as a fearless champion as she was one of the few turned down a chance to leave the country.

Since the return of the Taliban, following a hasty US withdrawal women have been removed from nearly all areas of public life.

A serious investigation has commenced into the murder, Kabul police spokesperson, Khalid Zairian said.

Former lawmaker Mariam Solaimankhil said that Nabizada was a true trailblazer, strong, outspoken woman who stood for what she believed in, even in the face of danger.

Taking to Twitter Mariam wrote, 'despite being offered the chance to leave the country, she chose to stay and fight for her people.

Mursal Nabizada was elected from the eastern province of Nangarhar as a member of Parliament from Kabul in 2018. She stayed in power until the takeover by the Taliban. She was a member of the parliamentary defence commission and worked at the Institute of Human Resources Development and Research.

I am sad and angry and want the world to know, Hannah Neumann, a member of the European Parliament said.

She was killed in darkness, but the Taliban build their system of gender apartheid in full day-light she also said.

Hoping that the perpetrators will be punished, Abdullah Abdullah, a former top official in Afghanistan's former Western-backed government said that he was saddened. He also described her as a representative and servant of the people.

