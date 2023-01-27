For asking not to take pics, Islamists destroy Hindu goddess Saraswati idol in Bangladesh

As a result, the Islamists attacked the Hindu worshipers and destroyed the idol of Saraswati. Two people were seriously injured when the group of 9-10 people assaulted the organisers. The victims were identified as Hriday Biswas and Shayan Sarkar and were taken to the Mohanganj Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

The minors hail from nearby Hatnaiya village. Once the news reached the cops, they rushed to the spot to calm down the situation. Nishad, Farook Mia, Apu Mia, SM Munna Khan, Sabikul Mia and Anon Mia have been arrested in connection with the case.

"I am going to visit the scene. Legal action is being taken against the accused. More security measures will be implemented to avoid any such untoward incident during upcoming pujas," Upazila Executive Officer Chhabbir Ahmed Akunji told Ajker Patrika.

In a similar incident on January 23, several idols of Goddess Saraswati in Purbadhala Bazaar were destroyed in the Netrakona district in the Mymensingh Division of Bangladesh by a man called Akram.

The two incidents were reported at a time when Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance claimed 154 religious minorities, including Hindus, were killed in Bangladesh in 2022. The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance revealed that 39 women belonging to minority communities were raped (27 of them were gang-raped). About 14 of the victims were killed after committing rape and one lakh 95, 991 families have insecurity.

The annual report submitted by the alliance stated that 445 families have been forced to leave the country. 89,990 acres of land belonging to minority communities have been encroached upon. 572 families were evicted from the homestead, 3 thousand 694 families attempted to be evicted, 35, 800 families were threatened with eviction.