Flights across US grounded after major system failure

Flights are reportedly delayed at various airports including Philadelphia, Tampa and Honolulu and also Ronald Reagan Washington airport in Arlington, Virginia.

The FAA said it suffered an outage of its system that alerts pilots and crew to advisories and information for flights.

United States FAA said it is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.

"We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress." tweeted US Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited," the FAA said in another tweet.

While the FAA has not enforced a grounding of aircraft due to the outage, most airlines have chosen to ground their own plane due to the system's failure.

"The NOTAMS outage continues with no current estimated time of restoration. A hotline has been activated," a message on the website warned passengers.