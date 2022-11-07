Flames roar through skyscraper near Dubai's Burj Khalifa | VIDEO

Dubai, Nov 7: A fire ripped through 35-storey high-rise residential building in Dubai near Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building on Monday. In the video which has been shared widely on social media platform, shows the flames shooting up the side of the skyscraper, sending debris tumbling from the building that's part of a series of towers called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar, the state-backed developer in the emirate, as reported by PTI.

Dubai police and civil defense did not immediately acknowledge the blaze.

However, it wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries in the blaze at the apartment building, which had been extinguished by the time an Associated Press journalist reached the site.

The UAE had revised its building safety code in 2013 to require cladding on all new buildings over 15 meters (50 feet) tall be fire-resistant, but older buildings are exempt.

It may be recalled that in August 2016, a fire swept through a 28-storey building under construction in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, injuring 13 people, including 10 emergency service personnel.

Earlier that same month, a fire damaged part of a multi-storey building under construction in Dubai and in July 2016 a fire broke out in Dubai's residential 75-storey Sulafa Tower. On New Year's Eve 2015, a blaze hit a Dubai hotel.