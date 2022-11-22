At FIFA world cup in Qatar, US scribe detained for his 'political' LGBTQ t-shirt; Islamists hail the guards

He has claimed on his social media page that he was stopped from entering the stadium and was asked to change his shirt as it was not allowed.

Doha, Nov 22: A journalist from the US was detained for about 25 minutes outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium during a match between the United States and Wales in Qatar on Monday for allegedly wearing a 'political' rainbow t-shirt expressing solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community.

"Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. "You have to change your shirt. It's not allowed," Grant Wahl posted even as the security guards "forcibly ripped" his cellphone from his hands.

Talking about the incident, he said that one security guard told him that shirt was "political" and not allowed. "Another continually refused to give me back my phone. Another guard yelled at me as he stood above me-I was sitting on a chair by now-that I had to remove my shirt," he said in his column.

The journalist was then asked to take off his shirt. Another journalist and a friend of Grant Wahl, who was passing by, too was detained. "My friend Andrew Das, a reporter for the New York Times, walked past, and I informed him what was going on. They detained him too. Eventually, the guards made me stand up, turn around and face the CCTV camera above us," he added.

Eventually, the guards made him stand up, turn around and face the CCTV camera above us. One guard also asked him whether he was from the UK. However, security commander apologised to him and permitted him to enter the stadium.

"Finally, they let Andy go. And then a security commander approached me. He said they were letting me through and apologized. We shook hands," he stated.

Being an Islam country, Qatar has strict rules against homosexuality.

However, the Islamists have extended their support to the guards who stopped the journalist from entering the stadium. "Just respect their culture you can wear that t shirt when your in your own country stop makeing an issue out off it," a user on Twitter said.

Another netizen wrote, "No political signs are allowed in FIFA World Cup stadiums. LGBT flag, hat, t-shirt, poster, etc is considered to be a political sign. Same goes to the Iranian flag that has lion. People need to understand that there are rules and regulations they need to follow for the safety of all."