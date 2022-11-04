FBI warns of threat to synagogues in New Jersey

A tweet from the office said,''The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police,''

In a second tweet, the agency said it was taking a "proactive measure" with that warning, while "investigative processes are carried out."

According to reports, the alert was posted after officials discovered an online threat directed broadly at synagogues in New Jersey, a law enforcement official said. The posting did not target any specific synagogue by name, the official said.

Meanwhile, the nature of the threat was not immediately clear, but ABC News reported that law enforcement sources told it was not a bomb threat.