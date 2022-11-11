Fake Twitter accounts must have 'parody' in name: What else did Musk say today?

Musk has now set certain parameters ever since the platform witnessed huge rise of parody accounts following the company's rollout of the USD 8 per month verification policy.

New York, Nov 11: Ever since billionaire and Tesla boss, Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media platform has witnessed a flurry of decisions and almost every stakeholder is intrigued by the 'what next' question these days.

In his latest tweet, the new Twitter CEO once again said that tricking people is 'not OK' and accounts engaged in parody must include 'parody' in their name, not just bio.

"Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include "parody" in their name, not just in bio. To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok," Musk wrote.

No remote work allowed, says Musk

In his first mail to workers, Musk asked them to prepare for 'difficult times ahead' and said that remote work will no longer be allowed to employees unless he personally approves of it. Musk said employees will be expected to be in the office for at least 40 hours per week.

There has been chaos in Twitter offices with nearly 3,800 employees being laid off so far. In India too, top executives have been sacked. When Musk took over Twitter last week, he had fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Twitter Blue starts rolling out in India

Twitter has started to roll-out blue tick in India for select users, which can be subscribed at a cost of Rs 719 per month. Some users in India tweeted that they received a prompt nudging them to subscribe to Twitter Blue. The Twitter blue tick is currently available only on iPhones.

Twitter has rolled out a subscription service for USD 7.99 a month for some countries. In an update to Apple iOS devices available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK, Twitter said users who "sign up now" for the new "Twitter Blue with verification" can receive the blue check next to their names "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow."

Back on November 1, Musk had announced that Twitter would soon charge users USD 8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription in order to keep their verified status and the blue check badges that come with it.