1 dead as explosions, gunfire reported at Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul, casualties feared

Around 25-30 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs were present in the Gurudwara for morning prayers and as the attackers entered the premises, 10-15 managed to flee. Rest are trapped inside or feared to be dead. Sources quoted by ANI said Ahmad, security guard of Gurudwara has been killed and it confirmed.

Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum, said Gurnam Singh had informed that the terrorists had launched a major attack. He called for the immediate repatriation of minorities from Afghanistan.

"We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi tweeted.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa of the BJP said he has spoken to Gurnam Singh who informed him that the incident occurred at 6 am local time when a granthi was going inside the gurdawara for morning 'parkash' of the Guru Granth Sahib. 'Parkash' is the first prayer in any gurdwara.

"We heard a huge blast in Kart-e-Parwan neighbourhood at around 6 am local time. The blast was followed by another explosion which occurred about half an hour after the first blast. The whole place has now been sealed off," China's state-run Xinhua news agency quoted an eyewitness as saying.

The security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures, he said. The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggered panic, the witness said.

"There is fear of possible casualties. Several warning shots were also fired by the security forces," he added. There has been no official statement about the incident so far.

Community leaders estimate just 140 Sikhs remain in the Taliban-ruled country, mostly in the eastern city of Jalalabad and the capital Kabul.