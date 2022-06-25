Explained: Why has Pakistan’s vaccination programme come under scrutiny

Islamabad, Jun 25: Pakistan's vaccination programme has come under suspicion after the detection of poliovirus in sewage samples in London for the first time in four decades, according to a media report on Friday.

The UK Health Security Agency has noted that the virus detected on Thursday was probably imported from some country, and has asked parents to ensure their children were fully immunised against the crippling disease. Health authorities in Islamabad claim the "vaccine-derived virus" found in the UK exists in 22 countries and the type found locally was the wild poliovirus (WPV).