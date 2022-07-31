Ex-Philippine leader Ramos passes away at 94

The cigar-chomping Ramos, known for his visionary "win-win" outlook, attention to detail, a thumbs-up sign and firm handshake, was a son of a longtime legislator and foreign secretary, graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point in 1950, was a part of the Philippine combat contingent that fought in the Korean War and was also involved in the Vietnam War as a non-combat civil military engineer.

There were some relatives with him when he breathed his last on Sunday at the Makati Medical Center in metropolitan Manila, Legaspi said. He also added that the family would issue a statement on his death later Sunday.

"He was an icon. We lost a hero and I lost a father," said Legaspi, a retired Philippine air force official, who served as a key staff to Ramos for about 15 years. Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles condoled with Ramos' family. "He leaves behind a colourful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive," she said in a statement.

Ramos served as president from 1992 to 1998, succeeding the democracy icon, Corazon Aquino, who became the President in 1986 after an army-backed and largely peaceful "People Power" revolt toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was also a cousin of Ramos.

The uprising, which became a harbinger of change in authoritarian regimes worldwide, came after Ramos, the head of the Philippine Constabulary, and Defense Secretary Juan Ponce Enrile withdrew their support from Marcos following a failed coup.

His term was marked by major reforms and attempts to dismantle telecommunications and other business monopolies that triggered a rare economic boom, bolstered the image of the impoverished Southeast Asian country and drew praise from business leaders and the international community. His calm bearing in times of crises earned him the moniker "Steady Eddie."