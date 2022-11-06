'Ending absurdity of notepad screenshots': Elon Musk on Twitter's next big change

New York, Nov 06: Twitter will soon add a new feature to attach long-form text to tweets, ending the absurdity of notepad screenshots, announced Elon Musk on Sunday.
Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a $44 billion deal. Ever since, Musk has been in news for layoffs, sacking of top executives, blue tick fee among other reasons.
"Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots," posted Elon Musk.
"Followed by creator monetization for all forms of content," he further added.
Musk also took a dig at Twitter's search feature and said his company will make it better.
"Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in '98! That will also get a lot better pronto," Musk said.