Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54, tributes pour in

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," she added.

Presley was a singer-songwriter in her own right and also contributed to several charitable causes.

A post shared by Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks, who starred in the recent biopic movie Elvis, read: "Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight. Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad. She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh."

"Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley," wrote John Travolta in his tribute.

"So sad that we've lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans," Octavia Spencer's tweet read.

On April 8, 2003, Presley released her debut album, To Whom It May Concern. It reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was certified gold in June 2003.

Presley was married to musician Danny Keough, singer Michael Jackson, actor Nicolas Cage, and music producer Michael Lockwood.