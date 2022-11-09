Elon Musk's net worth drops below USD 200 billion after Twitter takeover

Tesla, which has a market value of $622 billion, contributes a big share to his net worth. So far this year, data showed that the company's shares have declined over 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, the billionaire reportedly sold 19.5 million Tesla shares on Tuesday worth a little below USD 4 billion, according to filings published by the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. It comes in the wake of his purchase of Twitter for $44bn.

"In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close and some equity partners don't come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock," he tweeted.

Musk now holds around 135 million Tesla shares.