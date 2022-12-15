Elon Musk sells another huge chunk of Tesla shares worth USD 3.58B, purpose unknown

The falling shares have bumped Musk from his status as the world's wealthiest person, with his net worth falling to USD 174 billion, according to Forbes. He was passed last week by French fashion and cosmetics magnate Bernard Arnault.

The takeover of Twitter has not been smooth, and some big companies have halted advertising on the social media platform.

Musk has said that Twitter had "a massive drop in revenue'' due to the advertiser losses.

Investors have been punishing Tesla stock of late as Musk has spent much of his time running Twitter, raising fears that he's distracted from the car company. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Musk is now a villain in the eyes of Tesla investors. He said Tesla's fundamentals remain healthy but his behaviour with Twitter is hurting the company's brand. "The Twitter overhang is a nightmare that is growing with no one but Musk to blame," Ives wrote in an email. A message was left with Tesla on Wednesday night seeking comment on the stock sale.

For the unversed, Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a USD 44 billion deal. The deal was, however, mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.

Recently, Musk announced that there will be 3 check marks from now on- Gold (companies), Grey (governments) and also the Blue (individuals, celebrities or not), to identify different kinds of users on the social media platform. He also called it to be a 'painful, but necessary' measure.