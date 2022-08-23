On Monday, Pathole uploaded a picture capturing the moment he met his idol, Musk.

"It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions," tweeted Pathole/

The post has now went viral on social media with many netizens congratulating Pathole for meeting someone who is an inspiration to millions of people.

Since being posted the image has garnered 40.2K views with over 26.7k retweets.

Take a look at the twitter reaction

On August 2, Pathole asked Elon if he had read Nick Bostrom's paper "Astronomical Waste" and tweeted, "This essentially states that every second we delay expanding into space, we lose at least one hundred trillion potential human lives that could have lived."

Musk's promptly replied to his Indian Twitter pal-"That estimate seems high, but the point is valid."