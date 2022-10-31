Elon Musk fires entire Twitter board

He fired the social media giant's four top executives, including Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett, the world's richest man Elon Musk on Friday morning tweeted that let the good times roll.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Musk wrote,'''Spoiler Alert. Let the good times roll.''

After initially agreeing to buy the company in April, Musk spent months attempting to get out of the deal, first citing concerns about the number of bots on the platform and later allegations raised by a company whistleblower.

Musk also updated his Twitter description to "Chief Twit." He has promised to transform Twitter by loosening the service's content moderation rules, making its algorithm more transparent and nurturing subscription businesses, as well as laying off employees.

Musk's plans for boosting Twitter's value could involve cutting down its workforce, something he's hinted at before.