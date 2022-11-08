Elon Musk endorses Republicans in US mid-term elections

"To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," Musk tweeted.

Elon Musk also took a jibe at hardcore party supporters and said that it's actually independent voters who decide who is in-charge.

"Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge," he tweeted.

The midterm elections on November 8 will decide the control of the US Congress and other important governorships.

The midterm elections will have a significant impact on the direction of the nation, as well as the fate of the person and the party in power in the White House.

Currently, Democrats are in the majority due to the tiebreaking power of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who serves ex officio as the president of the Senate.

Controlling Congress means having the power to launch committee investigations.

In his first two years as president, President Joe Biden has pushed through new laws on climate change, gun control, infrastructure investment and child poverty despite his narrow majorities in Congress.

If one of those chambers switched to the Republicans, however, they would have the power to stop Democratic bills from being passed by Congress and the result would be gridlock.

It will decide who controls Congress as well as state legislatures and governor's offices. But the elections will give voters an opportunity to indirectly express their views on his presidency and the current direction of the country.

With the US economy struggling and voters concerned about crime and undocumented immigration, the verdict could be a harsh one for president Biden.

The outcome will influence the playing field for the 2024 presidential campaign, and especially the odds of Donald Trump running again.

with PTI inputs