Elon Musk changes Twitter username to ‘Naughtius Maximus’

The word Naughtius Maximus is described as someone who displays violent or anti-social behaviour, especially as a kid.

In addition to that, he has also changed his profile picture and has set his childhood picture as his new profile picture.

Musk's up to date Twitter bio now reads, "Centurion in Jerusalem Garrison".

The tweets come soon after as Twitter shareholders voted to approve the Tesla CEO's $44 billion takeover bid. A majority of Twitter shareholders voted in favour of accepting Musk's $54.20 per share offer, a bid he made in April and has since sought to rescind. The approval means Twitter and Musk will have to settle the outcome of the deal in a court trial.

The legal battle is expected to start in mid-October.

Musk proposed a buyout of Twitter in April, but has since backed out of the deal saying the company withheld important facts about bots and spam accounts on the platform.