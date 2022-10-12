Attacking the Democratic party for anti-white racism, the former Congresswoman announced that she can no longer be a member of the party she remained a part of for 20 years.

"I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism," Tulsi Gabbard said in a video posted on her Twitter handle.

"The Democrats of today divide us by racialising every issue, stoking anti-white racism, and are actively working to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution," she said in another tweet.

She quit the party ahead of next month's crucial mid-term elections.

"The Democrats of today are hostile to people of faith and spirituality. They demonise the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans," she noted. Gabbard had found herself increasingly estranged within the Democratic Party following her failed candidacy bid in the 2020 Presidential primary.

"The Democrats of today believe in open borders and weaponise the national security state to go after political opponents. Above all else, the Democrats of today are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war," said Gabbard, who was a soldier in the US Army Reserves and veteran of three deployments.

Gabbard, a fierce critic of President Joe Biden, has lambasted him for 'pouring fuel on the flames' of the division in the country. She has also blamed Russia's military invasion on Ukraine on Biden's failed foreign policy.

"I believe in a government that is of the people, by the people, and for the people. Unfortunately, today's Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite," she said. Gabbard exhorted other members from the Democratic party to follow in her footsteps. "I'm calling on my fellow common sense, independent-minded Democrats to leave as well. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me," she added.

Tulsi Gabbard was the first Hindu lawmaker in the US Congress to run for the presidential post.