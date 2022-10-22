Economic imperative for UK, India to work together: UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman

Addressing a gala Diwali reception at the Taj Hotel in London on Tuesday (October 18), the senior Cabinet minister dressed up in her Indian best and reflected upon the enormous contribution of the Indian diaspora to all walks of British life. She spoke candidly about how leaving the European Union (EU) meant the United Kingdom is better placed to think outside of the "Eurocentric mindset" and look to every horizon and nurture relationships with "old friends like India".

London, Oct 22: There is an economic imperative for the UK and India to work together and therefore Britain is eager to secure a trade deal with New Delhi, Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said.

The Home Secretary said, "Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson spoke of quantum leap forward and under Liz Truss' premiership, the government is determined to build on that momentum. A year ago, as foreign secretary, she travelled to India to announce a series of technology and infrastructure deals as a major boost to jobs and growth as part of the UK-India 10-year roadmap.

"Naturally, there is an economic imperative for our countries to work together, which is why we are so eager to secure a trade deal. But the boost to our economies is not the only virtue in making our friendship even stronger. We have a shared vision that by 2030 we will enjoy an even stronger partnership, which will bolster trade, investment, technology, defence, security, space, climate, energy, health and more."

Speaking of her own Indian heritage with a father who has an ancestral home in Goa and a mother whose roots are in Chennai, the senior Cabinet minister reflected upon the "magical time" of Diwali that encourages both quiet contemplation and bringing people together.

"Peace and harmony, so essential to Diwali, are something for which all Home Secretaries should strive," she said.

The Cabinet minister was joined by colleagues, Foreign Office Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad, and Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands, both of whom stressed upon the UK government's commitment to clinching a free trade agreement (FTA) with India.

"Talks are progressing well and as Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch says, the deal is more important than the date," said Hands, with reference to the previous Diwali deadline for a UK-India FTA.

Lord Ahmad noted, "We often talk about the strong links between our two countries, but it is up to us to make sure the diaspora living bridge delivers by investing in the bond of trust between India and the UK."

Members of the Opposition Labour Party at the event included Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Shadow Trade Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds and Shadow Foreign Minister Catherine West.

Lammy, who shared his own grandmother's roots in India, said, "We in the Labour Party long and hope we will get a trade deal with India, and we hope the visa obstacles will be overcome."

The Acting High Commissioner of India to the UK, Sujit Ghosh, reflected upon the International Monetary Fund (IMF) characterising India as a "bright spot" amid a series headwinds currently faced by the global economy.

Professor Manoj Ladwa, Founder of IGF and the host of the event, noted: "Diwali or Deepavali translates as a row of lights and here we have many leading lights that make the UK-India winning partnership truly shine."

Partners for IGF Diwali Reception were Standard Chartered and Taj Hotel, London.