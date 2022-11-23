Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Turkey’s Ankara

National Center for Seismology tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 23-11-2022, 06:38:16 IST, Lat: 40.84 & Long: 31.01, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 186km WNW of Ankara, Turkey." According to Turkey's Disaster Management Agency, AFAD, the earthquake which struck at 4:08 a.m. on Wednesday was centred about 14 kilometre northwest of Duzce, TRT World reported.

The earthquake hit Turkey's northwestern Duzce province with tremors felt in Istanbul and Ankara cities, officials and residents said.

People in Istanbul reported power cuts immediately after the city was hit by the earthquake.

Incidentally, Turkey had held nationwide earthquake drills 10 days ago to mark the 23rd anniversary of the earthquake that struck in 1999 in the same province in which 710 people had died.

On the other hand, the death toll from an earthquake on Indonesia's main island of Java climbed to 268 on Tuesday. Officials have said that over 1000 people have been injured and 151 people are still missing. Also, 58,000 residents have been displaced, as per the ABC News report.