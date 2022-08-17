Dubai Crown Prince travels like commoner in London Tube, pic goes viral

Interestingly, no one noticed him till an image shared on Instagram started going viral. It's quite uncommon for someone of Hamdan's stature to take public transport which has made the moment viral among internet users. Many are appreciating his humility despite being super rich. It is also proof that once in a while, even royalty isn't scared to behave like a commoner.

London, Aug 17: Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum did the implausible when he took the London Tube compartment recently like a commoner.

In the now-viral photo, Sheikh Hamdan is seen dressed in a plain T-shirt as he is snapped with his friend identified as as Badr Ateej with whom he is currently holidaying in the city.

The image of Hamdan travelling in the city's local transport while going totally unnoticed got viral when he shared it on his Instagram with his 14.5 million followers.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum has been Crown Prince of Dubai since 2008.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hamdan has been treating his Instagram followers with candid moments from his recent UK trip.