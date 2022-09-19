Dramatic video of Pakistan passenger stripping, kicking window onboard flight goes viral

Islamabad, Sep 19: A dramatic video of a passenger onboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Peshawar-Dubai PK-283 flight created chaos. The passenger started kicking the aircraft's window, punching seats and indulging in a brawl with the flight staff.

"The incident appeared to begin as the passenger was seen lying flat on the narrow passage seemingly in prayer aboard the PK-283 flight. Amid tumult among the passengers, the man was forcibly made to get up and get back on his seat," she said.

"However, that only appeared to antagonise him as he was next seen shirtless & arguing with the crew. He next punched the seats and tried to kick a window. As per inputs, when the flight attendants tried to control the situation by intervening, he also assaulted them," the post added.

"The passenger was restrained to his seat in compliance with aviation regulations to prevent any escalation of the issue. Notably, in accordance with protocol, the flight's captain made contact with a Dubai air traffic controller and sought security," she added.

Finally, the passenger was detained by security personnel as soon as the flight arrived at the airport in Dubai.

It is pertinent to mention that the incident occurred on September 14 and according to PIA officials, the passenger concerned was blacklisted by the airline.