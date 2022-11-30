‘Dosti gehri hai’: Maldives thanks India for USD 100 million assistance

The foreign minister of Maldives also attached a picture of the ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Maldives where the High Commissioner of India Munu Mahawar is seen handing over a symbolic cheque to Abdulla Shahid.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, his Indian counterpart, had joined the event via video conference as seen in the photo.

Abdulla Shahid in another tweet posted a video of himself in which he was praising the friendship between India and Maldives. He said, "Our friendship is strong - that is why it has borne fruit. Our friendship is deep - that is why it is appreciated by everyone. Friendship goes on like time, and if friendship is like us then it makes history!" he said in Hindi.

On the occasion, EAM Jaishankar said the special partnership between the two countries "is marked by genuine concern for each other's welfare and interests delivers every single time."

EAM Jaishankar in a tweet said, "Joined Foreign Minister @abdulla_shahid &Finance Minister @iameeru at the handover ceremony of financial assistance of USD 100 million to Government of Maldives."

He also said, "Our special partnership is marked by genuine concern for each other's welfare and interests delivers every single time and particularly in time of need."