Former US President Donald Trump announces his bid for 2024 presidency post

"In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump, told hundreds of cheering supporters who gathered in the ornate ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago resort for the official announcement.

Washington, Nov 16 : Former US president Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his bid for the 2024 presidency post.

"I will ensure that Joe Biden does not receive four more years," he added later in his remarks. "Our country could not take that. And I say that not in laughter, I say that in tears. Our country could not take four more years. They can only take so much," as quoted by news agency AFP.

Earlier, Tump had filed his paperwork establishing his candidacy to 2024 presidential elections.

Trump, 76, lost to President Joe Biden, 79, in the 2020 presidential elections. Trump and his supporters have not yet acknowledged the results of the elections and they were accused of massive voter fraud. Both the election officials and courts have not given credence to their allegations.

While the next presidential elections are still two years away, those close to the former president believe that his announcement would give momentum to the party and his ambition to return the White House, as reported by PTI.

Trump, who is seeking his third presidential bid, the previous two being in 2016 (won) and 2020 (lost), appears to be undeterred by the embarrassing loss of his supporters in the just concluded midterm polls.

Unlike an expected "Red Wave", his Republican Party not only lost the Senate but also had a tough time gaining a majority in the House of Representatives which they were expecting to have a cakewalk.

A week after the elections, the GOP was one short of 218 seats required for a majority. By the time Trump announces his third presidential bid Tuesday night, his supporters are expected to get the good news of having control of the 435-member House.

"Despite signs of dissatisfaction with Trump, he enjoys broad grass-roots support, has tens of millions in campaign cash and a history of steamrolling competitors. He has reshaped the GOP demographically, attracting more working-class voters, and has fundamentally shifted the party's policy approaches on trade, China, immigration and other issues," The Wall Street Journal wrote on Tuesday.

While Florida Governor has gained popularity among the Republicans after the mid-term, Trump continues to enjoy mass support. Despite his announcement on Tuesday, the former president would have to win the party's primary in the summer of 2024.

President Biden, who will turn 80 soon, has said that he intends to run but would take a final call on it towards the year-end or by early next year.

The Washington Post said there are expected to be notable differences from his 2020 campaign, advisers say.

"His nascent presidential bid is not currently expected to have a traditional campaign manager, with multiple advisers in top roles, according to some of the people familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reveal internal deliberations. Trump is famous for firing campaign managers," the daily reported.