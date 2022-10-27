Diwali parties in US continue; Top diplomat hosts one at State Dept

"So, as you've already heard and as you know so well, Diwali is a celebration of the most sacred values: love of family. Kindness towards loved ones and strangers alike. Forgiveness, grace, new beginnings. The holiday also reminds us of the importance of dharma - good conduct - both in individual interactions, and through service to our communities. It reminds us of the responsibility to each - that we each do our part in making sure that good triumphs over evil and light transcends darkness," the statement from his office said.

Blinken said that the diplomatic, and civil society members are playing an invaluable role in helping to connect the US with local populations abroad, and "by pushing us to do more to support religious freedom around the world."

He further said, "Over the past few days, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists have decorated their homes with rungolee; they've shared sweets; they've given thanks through pooja; they've lit sparklers. All around the world, from the streets of New Delhi, to the parks of Kuala Lumpur, to right down the street at the White House, people have gathered to share in the simple joy of being around friends and family. And through it all, they have each reaffirmed their commitment to bringing light to their communities."

On Monday, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden hosted the biggest ever Diwali reception at the White House which has the participation of several Indian Americans from the Biden administration.