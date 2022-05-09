Did Amber Heard really copy her testimony against Johnny Depp from a movie? Netizens amused

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife and actor Amber Heard for accusing him of domestic violence in an article, which led to him losing work and social standing.

In counter action, Amber has counter-sued her ex-husband for $100 million.

During the testimony held recently, Amber took the stand in the court to testify against Depp, and the social media is abuzz with claims that she copied her testimony from the 1999 movie The Talented Mr Ripley.

Actor Amber Heard said she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

. .

Several netizens started sharing part of Amber's testimony and that was indeed similar to a line from the 1999 film, which starred Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Gwyneth Paltrow.