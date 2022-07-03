Denmark: Several people shot at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say

Police tweeted that "several people have been hit," but gave no other details. Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark's TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher.

Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops. Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping centre with his family when he heard "three-four bangs. Really loud bangs.

It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store." A huge presence of heavily-armed police officers was on hand, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall. (AP)