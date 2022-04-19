Defenders at Mariupol will be guaranteed survival if they surrender: Russia to Ukraine

Kyiv, Apr 19 : The Ukrainian forces have been told to immediately lay down arms by Russia. The warning was given in the strategic port city of Mariupol, hours after the battle of Donbas.

The advisor to the Ukrainian President said that Russia will not be able to make gains. The adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said that they would resist till the last minute.

The battle for Donbas began yesterday and reports say the same is underway.

Russia claimed that it made rapid gains and over 1,200 Ukrainian targets were struck overnight. A Ukrainian MiG-29 jet in the Donetsk region was forced down.

Russia said that defenders in Mariupol would be guaranteed survival if they laid down their arms starting at noon.

The focus of Kremlin has shifted back to Mariupol and once this is taken over it could free up nearly a dozen battalion tactical groups for use elsewhere in Donbas.