Deadly bomb blast near gate of Foreign Ministry office in Kabul; several feared dead

Kabul, Jan 11: A deadly blast just took place in front of the gate of the building of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul, Afghanistan where Chinese officials were also present, local media reported.

According to reports, Chinese were conducting meeting in the Foreign office when explosion happened. More than 35 dead. Emergency declared in Kabul hospital. Bodies are lying everywhere.

As per the latest update, the explosion happened in front of the door of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tolo News reported.

However, the Taliban-lead authorities did not provide any details about the death toll.

Meanwhile, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.