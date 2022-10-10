Dead and wounded from Russian strikes, says Zelenskyy as Ukraine hit by multiple blasts | VIDEO

Kyviv, Oct 10: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said that people had been killed and injured following multiple strikes on cities across Ukraine, including the first bombardment on Kyiv for months.

'Air raid sirens are not subsiding around Ukraine... There are missiles hitting...Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave the shelters,' Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app, accusing Russia of wanting to 'wipe us from the face of the Earth'.

"The air raid sirens do not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded," Zelenskyy said.

Zelensky also said that the Russian strikes targeted the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Russian forces launched at least 75 missiles at Ukraine on Monday morning, according to the commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, with lethal strikes aimed at the country's capital Kyiv and cities in the south and west, as reported by news agency AFP.