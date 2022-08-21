Daughter of Putin ally killed in Moscow car explosion

Russia's state-owned TASS news agency reported that Darya Dugina died after her car exploded. The reports have not been confirmed by foreign media.

"This was the father's vehicle. Darya was driving another car but she took his car today, while Alexander went in a different way," Andrey Krasnov, Dugin's friend and the head of the Russian Horizon social movement, told TASS.

. .

"He returned, he was at the site of the tragedy. As far as I understand, Alexander or probably they together were the target."

Alexander Dugin is an ultra-nationalist political philosopher who is seen as a key architect behind the current worldview of top Kremlin lawmakers.

He is also seen as having influence over President Vladimir Putin himself.