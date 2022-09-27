PM Modi, who is in Tokyo to attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, met his Japanese counterpart ahead of the ceremony.

In a tweet, PM Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Shinzo Abe's wife on behalf of all Indians. The Prime Minister termed Shinzo Abe a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan friendship. He said work will continue to further strengthen India-Japan relations as envisioned by Shinzo Abe.

PM Modi arrived in Tokyo early in the morning. Later in the day, he will participate in the State Funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Abe was shot dead while making a campaign speech on July 8 in the southern Japanese city of Nara.

Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and governments, are expected to attend Abe's funeral on Tuesday.

Kishida visited India for the annual summit in March while PM Modi visited Japan for the Quad Leaders' Summit in May.

Earlier, briefing the media in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, ''The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and PM Kishida during the upcoming visit will be an opportunity for the two leaders to reaffirm their commitment to further strengthening of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.''

Foreign Secretary Kwatra also said Japan is one of the most trusted and valued strategic partners of India. The two sides are committed to strengthening bilateral partnership in key areas which include trade and investment, defence and security, climate change, and infrastructure.

''These meetings underscored the two leaders' commitment towards deepening India-Japan ties, particularly in the context of shaping a post-pandemic regional and global order,'' he said ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Japan.

Kwatra said there is deep convergence between India and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region.