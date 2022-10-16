China’s Communist Party kicks off key meet to endorse record 3rd term for Xi Jinping

Beijing, Oct 16: China's ruling Communist Party on Sunday began its week-long key Congress here during which President Xi Jinping is widely expected to get endorsed for a record third five-year term, breaking the over three-decade norm for top leaders to step down after a 10-year tenure.

Except for 69-year-old Xi, all top officials including the number two leader in the Chinese leadership hierarchy Premier Li Keqiang will be replaced in the massive reshuffle to follow during the week.