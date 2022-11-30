China steps up crackdown on the ones who demanded Xi to step down

"One of my friends who posted a video of people calling for Xi to step down was taken away by police last night," Reuters quoted a Beijing resident as saying on the condition of anonymity. The same person has said that others who shouted the slogan had to go to police station to sign a paper promising that they will not repeat it again.

Beijing, Nov 30: Days after video clips went viral in which protestors in China shouted 'Xi Jinping, Step down', it has now been reported that some of them have been held by the authorities.

Reports are trickling in from China that protestors who called for Xi to step down have been held by authorities, and some have been asked to sign a promise note saying they won't repeat the act again.

"Other friends who posted similar videos had to go to the police station. Most were kept for a few hours and asked to sign a paper promising they won't do that again. And most have now deleted their posts," the news agency quoted the resident as saying.

Voices of Dissent

China, on a rare note, has witnessed a protest where people have called out the ruling government for its draconian COVID-19 restrictions. There have also been videos where protestors demanded the Chinese President 'Xi Jinping step down.

In the viral clip, protestors chanted slogans against restrictions imposed by the Chinese government to curb the spread of Covid. They targeted the government with the slogans like "Step down the Communist Party" and " the Communist Party, Step down. Xi Jinping, step down," according to a video posted by DW News East Asia Correspondent William Yang on Twitter.

In some clips, people batted for "freedom of speech" and "democracy".

As the situation started garnering global attention, law enforcement agencies started cracking down on protestors. The cops are tracing the protestors and calling them to enquire about their whereabouts. There are reports that claim the authorities of calling protestors asking them whether they attended the protest sites which, according to them, was "illegal assembly." However, it is unclear how the authorities managed to discover them.

Govt to Crack Down on "Hostile Forces"

On Tuesday evening, the Communist Party's top body in charge of law enforcement agencies stated that it will resolutely crack down on "the infiltration and sabotage activities of hostile forces".

After protesters demanded President Xi Jinping resign in the biggest show of opposition, China on Monday eased some anti-virus rules although "zero Covid" strategy will be in place. The newly released measures include the length of time spent in central quarantine for close contacts reduced to five days from seven days and suspension of lockdowns once the low-risk criteria are met, according to the announcement.

While the majority of the countries across the world have lifted Covid-19-related curbs, China has continued with its strict zero-Covid policy which has met with resentment among its population and sparked sporadic protests throughout the country. Residents in many cities have taken to street to vent their anger against the lockdowns and closures of businesses.