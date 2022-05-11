Xi's health has been a subject of debate as he had avoided meeting the foreign leaders since the outbreak of COVID-19 till the Beijing Winter Olympics.

In March 2019, during Xi's visit to Italy, his gait was observed to be unusual with a noticeable limp and later also in France during the same tour, he was seen taking support while trying to sit down.

Similarly, during an address to the public in Shenzhen in October 2020, his delay in appearance, slow speech and coughing spree again led to speculation about his ill health.

Xi Jinping on Tuesday promoted the role of the ruling Communist Party's youth wing ahead of a key party congress later this year that comes amid rising economic and social pressures.

Addressing a meeting marking the centenary of the Communist Youth League of China, Xi said the body should "always be a vanguard force in mobilising China's youth in continuous endeavour."

This year especially, China's economy has taken a battering linked to lockdowns and other disruptions brought about by the governments insistence on a hard-line "zero-COVID" policy.

In his speech, he called on members to "build up firm beliefs, and boost their courage and skills to carry out struggles," saying they should be "patriotic and innovative, while not being misguided or intimidated by difficulties."

"Unswervingly following the party and striving for the party and the people is the original mission of the Communist Youth League," Xi said.

with agency inputs