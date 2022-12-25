China ready to work with India: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

As per the Chinese Foreign Ministry website, Wang Yi said that China is ready to work with India through steady and sound growth of the relations. "China and India have maintained communication through the diplomatic and military-to-military channels, and both countries are committed to upholding stability in the border areas. We stand ready to work with India in the direction toward steady and sound growth of China-India relations," a news agency quoted the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying while addressing the reporters.

His comments come weeks after the soldiers from both countries clashed in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.

A few days ago, India and China had the 17th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on December 20, the Ministry of External Affair said in a statement on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said that India and China held the 17th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side and agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector.

"The two sides exchanged views on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in an open and constructive manner. They had a frank and in-depth discussion, keeping in line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest which would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations," the statement from the ministry read.

In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, the government said.

India and China are locked in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over 30 months. The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June, 2020.