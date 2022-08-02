China on Tuesday warned that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan disregarding its stern warnings will have a "severe impact" on bilateral ties and it "gravely undermines" regional peace and stability, as the official media here said that the military will launch a series of "targeted" operations to counter her trip.

Despite warnings from China, Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday night.

Earlier, the Kremlin strongly warned the US against provoking China with a trip to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying it will raise tensions to a new dangerous level.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that such a visit would be "extremely provocative", adding that it would "exacerbate the situation in the region and fuel tensions".

Speaking in a call with reporters, Peskov reaffirmed Russia's "absolute solidarity" with China, noting that the issue of Taiwan is very sensitive for Beijing. "Instead of dealing with this sensitivity with respect, the US has regrettably chosen the path of confrontation," he added.

"It will bring no good, we can only express regret."

Peskov's comments reflected close ties between Moscow and Beijing, which have grown stronger since Russia sent its troops into Ukraine on February 24.

China has pointedly refused to criticize Russia's action, blaming the US and NATO for provoking Moscow, and has blasted punishing sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Russia and China have held a series of joint war games in recent years, including naval drills and patrols by long-range bombers over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

After landing in Taiwan, Pelosi on Tuesday said that the US' solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever.

She reaffirmed her country's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's democracy and said this trip in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy on the self-governed island. She said, "Our Congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy."

"Our visit is part of our broader trip to the Indo-Pacific - including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan - focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. America's solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy," the US House Speaker said in a statement.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with a communist victory on the mainland. They have no official relations but are linked by billions of dollars of trade and investment.

Both sides say they are one country but disagree over which government is entitled to national leadership.