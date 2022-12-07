China gives in to massive protests, eases COVID-19 restrictions

After widespread protests against its zero COVID policy for almost a fortnight, China has announced easing of curbs and allowing home quarantine for close contacts

Beijing, Dec 07: China on Wednesday announced nationwide lowering of the COVID-19 restrictions and allowed home quarantine for close contacts, while also scraping the net rule in most public place, the state media reported. The decision comes less than two weeks after the large-scale protests gripped the country against the zero COVID-19 policy. This announcement has brought relief to millions of Chinese people who have been living under several restrictions for the many months since the beginning of the pandemic.

State media outlet, Global Times said while quoting the country's Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council that China further adjusts and optimizes COVID response by releasing 10 new measures including allowing infections with mild or no symptoms to take home quarantine and reduce the frequency of nucleic acid testing.