Tokyo, Apr 26: Just days after the first death due to mysterious liver disease which is spread in over 10 countries including the UK and the US, Asia seems to have registered the first case. A young child is likely to have been infected by the disease in Japan, Bloomberg reported.

An adenovirus was detected in over 40 per cent of the global cases, the first case has tested negative, as per the authorities. However, the age of the child has not been revealed, the report adds, claiming that the infected person has not undergone a liver transplant.

The first cases were recorded in Britain, where 114 children have been sickened. "It is not yet clear if there has been an increase in hepatitis cases, or an increase in awareness of hepatitis cases that occur at the expected rate but go undetected," WHO said in a recent statement.

Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds, but further research is ongoing. "While adenovirus is a possible hypothesis, investigations are ongoing for the causative agent," WHO said, noting that the virus has been detected in at least 74 of the cases.

At least 20 of the children tested positive for the coronavirus. WHO said affected countries are stepping up their surveillance of hepatitis cases in children.

The WHO first became aware of the unusual illnesses early this month, when they learned of 10 children in Scotland with liver problems. One got sick in January and the nine others in March. All became severely ill and were diagnosed with hepatitis after being taken to the hospital.